All is set for tomorrow’s Kabushi by-election

Ndola Town Clerk, SHEILA SONGOLO says all is set for the Kabushi constituency parliamentary by-elections slated for Friday.

In an interview with ZANIS Ms SONGOLO said all the poll staff and other officers to handle the Kabushi election have been prepared.

She has thanked stakeholders for the calm exhibited from the time the Electoral Commission of Zambia opened campaigns in the constituency.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia- ECZ- has set Friday, October 21, 2022 as poll date for the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections.

Meanwhile, Zanis reports that ballot papers for the Kabushi constituency parliamentary by-election are in Ndola.

The truck carrying the ballot papers arrived at Ndola’s Civic Centre last night under tight security.

Stakeholders, among them political party representatives witnessed the arrival of the ballot papers.

  • Those that witnessed the arrival of the ballot papers include Leadership Movement, ruling United Party for National Development a representative of an independent candidate.
