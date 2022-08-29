ACC summons Malanji again

Former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI has been summoned by the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC-.
Mr. MALANJI is expected to appear for questioning at 09-hours on Wednesday at the ACC Headquarters in Lusaka.
ACC Public Relations Manager TIMOTHY MOONOA has confirmed the development to ZNBC news.
Mr. MOONO could however not disclose the reasons why Mr. MALANJI has been summoned by the ACC.
Mr. Malanji some of the questions you should be asking yourself when you are alone in some quiet place are: why me? Don’t do it in the night. Nights are for relaxation. Only use lawyers when you absolutely need them. Talk less. Don’t listen to idiots. But you are a politician… If politics is leading you into deeper waters think of quitting. People always talk and laugh but first and foremost it is your life. See round yourself people you were with but who are living in tranquility. My advice, priceless!