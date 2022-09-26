Menu
Search
Main News

ACC summons former agriculture Minister Katambo

By: Watchdog

Date:

 

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former Minister of Agriculture  Michael Jay Zondani Katambo MP.

The Masaiti Constituency MP is expected at the ACC at 14;00hrs today

Previous articleRoad accidents: road blocks part of the problem
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Road accidents: road blocks part of the problem

Watchdog -
At least TEN people have died on the spot...

PF lawyer sues whistleblower cop

Watchdog -
TUTWA NGULUBE SUES COP WHO ASKED HOW HE MANAGED...

Bowman Lusambo broke

Watchdog -
According to people close to him, his lawyers have...

HH answers members’ concerns

Watchdog -
*DEAR MEDIA COLLEAGUES* *Friday, September 23, 2022* Last evening, President Hakainde...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Road accidents: road blocks part of the problem

Main News 1
At least TEN people have died on the spot...

PF lawyer sues whistleblower cop

Main News 0
TUTWA NGULUBE SUES COP WHO ASKED HOW HE MANAGED...

Bowman Lusambo broke

Main News 0
According to people close to him, his lawyers have...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.