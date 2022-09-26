Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Main News ACC summons former agriculture Minister Katambo By: Watchdog Date: 26 September 2022 THE Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former Minister of Agriculture Michael Jay Zondani Katambo MP. The Masaiti Constituency MP is expected at the ACC at 14;00hrs today Related Previous articleRoad accidents: road blocks part of the problem Watchdog LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Popular Road accidents: road blocks part of the problem PF lawyer sues whistleblower cop Bowman Lusambo broke HH answers members’ concerns Zambia and China to hold invest forum More like thisRelated Road accidents: road blocks part of the problem Watchdog - 25 September 2022 At least TEN people have died on the spot... PF lawyer sues whistleblower cop Watchdog - 24 September 2022 TUTWA NGULUBE SUES COP WHO ASKED HOW HE MANAGED... Bowman Lusambo broke Watchdog - 24 September 2022 According to people close to him, his lawyers have... HH answers members’ concerns Watchdog - 23 September 2022 *DEAR MEDIA COLLEAGUES* *Friday, September 23, 2022* Last evening, President Hakainde...