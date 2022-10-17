Menu
ACC quizzes Davies Mwila

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today summoned and interviewed former Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila.

Mwila confirmed that he was at the ACC and investigators wanted to establish source of funding for the Patriotic Front from 2019-2021.

Watchdog
Watchdog

2 COMMENTS

  1. Why does the nation have prisons that have “cold cement beds” 60 years after independence? How do you rehabilitate prisoners when you are torturing them and therefore polarising them against authority?

  2. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to him. Mwila foresaw these events and warned his colleagues back then that if they lost elections, they would go to jail. For a man to have said this he just might have known something wasn’t done according to prescribed rules and regulations. With that in mind, I take it he prepared for it, say by sleeping on cold cement some nights.



