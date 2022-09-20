ACC court updates on GBM, Ndozo

Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia COURT CASE UPDATE

COURT UPDATE: FORMER DBZ MANAGING DIRECTOR’S CASE

The matter in which former Managing Director at the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Samuel Mulenga Bwalya stands charged for Abuse of Authority of Office involving K 781, 195.78 today took off in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Two State Witnesses, a legal counsel at DBZ and an Internal Auditor at the same institution testified before Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Faides Hamaundu regarding the eligibility of the Managing Director to access an educational allowance. Trial in this matter continues tomorrow 20th September, 2022.

COURT UPDATE: CASE OF FORMER DEFENCE MINISTER GBM

Trial in the matter in which Former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) stands charged for corruption has commenced in the Lusaka Magistrate Court today.

In this matter Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba stands charged with eight (8) counts of Conflict of Interest, one count of Money Laundering involving US$632, 000 and 15 counts of being in Possession of Property Reasonably Suspected to be Proceeds of crime involving US$2, 149, 170 and K20 million.

Three State Witnesses testified today before Hon. Ngobola. Trial continues tomorrow.

COURT UPDATE: NDOZO LODGE CASE

Ndozo Lodges owner, Chrint Sichamba, his wife and son appeared before Hon. Irene Wishimanga in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have the matter of his health ascertained in order to establish whether or not he can take plea.

The Defence submitted that the medical report which was requested by the court from a team of medical experts was not ready by the set date, and would instead be complete on the 23rd of September 2022, and they submitted a letter from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) stating the fact.

Hon. Wishimanga accepted the application to defer the hearing and directed the defence to have Mr Sichamba further examined by a Psychiatrist at Chainama Hills Hospital, to ascertain his mental health and submit a medical report before court at the next court hearing.

The matter was adjourned to 7th October 2022.