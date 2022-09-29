ACC arrests PF’s commander Muchemwa

By Brian Mwale

The Anti- Corruption Commission -ACC- has arrested a Lusaka Businessman for possession of property worth over 12-million kwacha suspected of being proceeds of crime.

ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer TIMOTHY MOONO says FRANCIS MUCHEMWA popularly known as Commander Two, has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. MOONO says details of the first count are that the 38-year-old between January 2015 and August 2022, did possess a house valued at K2.5 million and apartments valued at K4.5-million both in Silverest area.

He says other charges relate to Mr. MUCHEMWA acting together with Friltech Networks Zambia Limited, possessing property in Silverest valued at K3.4-million in Silverest area.

Mr. MOONO further says other charges that Mr. MUCHEMWA has been arrested on relate to possession of property such as FAW Trucks whilst acting together with Altitude Properties and failure to comply with the provisions of the income act through Frill Pub and Grill.

He has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that Mr. MUCHEMWA has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.