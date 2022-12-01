Abductors, rapists appear in court

The two suspects that abducted PAMELA CHISUMPA and 12 others have appeared in the LUSAKA Magistrate Court for reading of charges levelled against them.

The two, JAMES MULENGA and MATTHEWS SIKAONGA were this morning in court before LUSAKA Resident TREVOUR KASANDA.

They are facing 53 counts of aggravated robbery, assault, rape and trafficking in persons.

Mr. MULENGA and Mr. SIKAONGA both 22 of unknown houses numbers in LUSAKA’s CHALALA area are expected to take plea after the consent of their prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecution.