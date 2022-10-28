Menu
Search
Main News

Abductors of 13 girls charged with rape, aggravated let robbery

By: Watchdog

Date:

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested the two suspected abductors of mobile money operator Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other girls.

Confirming the development to journalists in Lusaka today, Deputy Zambia Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the two identified as James Mulenga and Mathews Sikaonga both aged 22 have been charged with aggravated robbery, abduction, rape and assault.

Last month, police retrieved 13 girls who included Pamela Chisumpa, a mobile money operator from a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale has disclosed that Lusaka journalist Sylvester Kaumba who is accused of sodomizing a man with Down syndrome and a bottle picker at a named bar in Lusaka has today turned himself to police.

Mr. Mwale has disclosed that a warn and caution statement has been recorded from Mr. Kaumba and is currently detained in police custody.

 

Previous articleHichilema remembers Sata
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hichilema remembers Sata

Watchdog -
Today marks eight (8) years since we lost His...

Measles breaks out in Kaputa

Watchdog -
Suspected measles reported in Kaputa MEASLES has broken out in...

Greyford Monde files nominations for PF presidency

Watchdog -
GREYFORD MONDE TO FILE FOR PF PRESIDENCY AS HE...

Mundubile, Kafwaya file for PF presidency

Watchdog -
Mporokoso Member of Parliament and Opposition Whip, Hon Brian...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Hichilema remembers Sata

Main News 0
Today marks eight (8) years since we lost His...

Measles breaks out in Kaputa

Main News 0
Suspected measles reported in Kaputa MEASLES has broken out in...

Greyford Monde files nominations for PF presidency

Main News 1
GREYFORD MONDE TO FILE FOR PF PRESIDENCY AS HE...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.