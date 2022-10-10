Abduction of girls troubles HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for an end to sexual violence and abuse especially against women and girls and those perpetrated against men and boys.

President Hichilema has called for enhanced safe measures in all institutions in order to put a decisive end to the detestable criminal acts.

Mr. Hichilema said in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya that he was particularly troubled by the recent case involving 13 women who had been abducted and abused over a prolonged period of time and now currently undergoing a process of professional rehabilitation.

The President said the government has put in place measures to ensure that the victims are safe and given the right professional assistance and ensure that justice is served.