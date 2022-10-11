Abducted girl’s lover pours his heart

You must have succeeded in abducting my fiance for almost 10 months and impregnating her but one thing you have failed to do is to break the love l have for her. Yes she has now given birth to your son but be rest assured that I will do no harm to your son. You made me to cry day and night through out the 10 months you kept my woman in torment. Sikaonga I personally know you but little did I know you would betray me like that. I know where your grand father comes from in Nakonde in CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA’s village. You knew I was supposed to marry my fiancee in August this year but you took her by force and made her pregnant. My heart is bleeding but am relieved by the fact that she is out of your captivity. What you have done to my woman is equivalent to killing someone but I won’t say much since the matter is in the hands of the State. I pray for you Mateyo Tamikanji Sikaonga that you repent in prison for God to forgive you because with God all sins can be forgiven. I cried for almost 10 months together with the family of my fiancee because of her missing, all glory be to God that she is out. And for you Mercy (the name I gave you because of your good heart), be assured that I still love you more. Infact I love you more than I loved u b4 your abduction. I will take care of your lovely baby boy to shame the devil. May God continue being with you as you recover. Mathews e Leza akupepe. Utamanya vino umwenzo wane uli pa a. Nalilanga lyoonsi Nye pa mukazyana wane Mercy uno wasenzile pamaka. Nalondanga kumusenda wakwane mu August but mulandu wewe vwakaniile ukuchitika viintu. Monsi, e Leza akutechelele.

Bevin Sinkala.